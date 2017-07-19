Candice King Heading To ‘The Originals’ — Will Klaroline Finally Reunite?

Could this be the reunion that we’ve all been waiting for? Candice King will officially appear on the season five premiere of ‘The Originals!’

Klaroline fans, you’re getting your wish! Candice King is heading to The Vampire Diaries spinoff, The Originals, reprising her role of Caroline, our sister publication TVLine is reporting. Of course most know that Caroline has a long-winded romance with Klaus (Joseph Morgan), and while he’s pretty much been a terrible person, their chemistry has always been on point. So does this mean they’ll be reuniting?

Well, we’ll have to wait and see — The Originals returns to The CW sometime in 2018, and the only details we know right now is that Candice will be part of the premiere. Caroline could head to New Orleans or she be appearing at the Salvatore Boarding House, since Klaus’ daughter Hope recently enrolled, and we know there will be a major time jump going into season five.

Over the years, there have been a few episode crossovers with Klaus, Tyler (Michael Trevino), Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Matt (Zach Roerig). Each one has created a super fun dynamic, and we know that the show’s creator Julie Plec has always been on board with some sort of crossover after The Vampire Diaries ends. “It’s a rare luxury to have two shows in a shared universe that you could do that. So to not do it feels like we’re missing a really fun creative opportunity, a way to celebrate both shows,” she recently told our sister publication, TVLine. “I’d love to keep doing stuff like that. It’s fun.”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Caroline on The Originals? Do you think she’ll be with Klaus?