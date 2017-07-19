Blake Shelton ‘Loves’ Spending Time With Gwen Stefani’s Kids: He Treats Them ‘Like His Own’

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and her three boys are just like one big family! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Blake is embracing every moment with her kids and he’s loving it!

Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 47, are already couples goals. Then, add her three sons — Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3 — into the mix, and they’re family goals! “Gwen‘s kids are her life and they’re an extension of her. And, Blake loves Gwen so much that it’s very obvious that he loves her kids just as much,” a source close to Blake told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “If he’s going to be with Gwen, he has to be with her kids; That is the trade off and he is embracing it 100%. Blake treats Kingston, Zuma and Apollo as if they are his own.” Awe!

And, it’s no secret that Blake and the boys are getting along just fine. In fact, it’s pretty evident that Blake has completely won over Gwen’s boys. The proof? — Blake and the boys had a blast during a trip to his native, Oklahoma on July 17! While there, Blake, Apollo, Zuma and Kingston all dressed in matching plaid shirts and cowboy boots! Who knew Blake was such a trendsetter? And, lucky for you guys, Gwen documented the entire day on Snapchat. The star-studded squad hit up the Chickasaw Cultural Center in Sulphur, before visiting the museum to learn about Native American culture.

Just before their educational trip, Blake Gwen and the boys spent some time in the wilderness, where they got in touch with nature. Blake took the boys fishing, and Gwen made sure to show off their fun-filled day on Instagram. She shared a photo of Blake and the boys with two large fish! Their getaway photos only add to the large collection of adorable snaps Gwen posts to social media.

It’s crazy to think that it’s already been about two years since Blake and Gwen first sparked romance rumors on the set of The Voice. Fans started to notice that their friendship was getting pretty close at the end of Nov. 2014, though the two stars were still married to their former spouses [at the time]. As Blake and Gwen’s relationship continued to progress, he and his then-wife, Miranda Lambert, divorced in July 2015, after four years of marriage. Coincidentally, Gwen and her then-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 51, announced their split [after 13 years of marriage] just one month later in August. While the dating rumors swirled, it wasn’t until Oct. 2015, that Gwen and Blake started to open up about their relationship. And, the rest is history!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Gwen and Blake will get married anytime soon?