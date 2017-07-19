Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani: Why She’s ‘Obsessed With Their Country Vacations’

Country living is the life for Gwen Stefani! She’s loving every moment of vacationing with Blake Shelton and her boys in Oklahoma, a source tells us EXCLUSIVELY, and it’s practically changed her life!

Gwen Stefani, 47, is more in love with boyfriend Blake Shelton, 40, than ever. The Voice co-judges and music superstars have been enjoying an extended vacation out in the country with her two eldest boys, Zuma Rossdale, 8, and Kingston Rossdale, 11, and it’s basically life-changing. Gwen can’t believe how much life in country agrees with her and her sons! She has Blake to thank for that. She can’t stop marveling over how much her boyfriend has changed her life, for the better!

“Gwen is absolutely obsessed with their wild country vacations to Oklahoma,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Gwen and Gavin [Rossdale, her ex-husband] exposed their kids to city living. The music scene, bright lights, video games, skateboarding and everything else that comes from living in a cosmopolitan area. Blake has exposed Gwen and the boys to a whole new world and she loves it. She loves being out in nature in the country, fishing, boating and hiking. And even more she loves the effect on the boys. They love it and it’s had a great effect on them. It’s made them more present with Gwen and they all really appreciate family time more than ever.”

Aww! The little family have really been having a blast on their vacation. After seeing Blake perform in Canada on July 14, they embarked on a country expedition to spend time fishing and boating in the wilderness. Kingston and Zuma look like they’re having the time of their lives in the photos Gwen’s posted from vacation. They’re rocking their camouflage duds just like Blake, and catching huge fish. What a trip!

