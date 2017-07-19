Blac Chyna Insists: If I Want To Pose Nude Photos Of Myself, That’s My Choice

Blac Chyna opened up in a new interview about her harrowing drama with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, who posted nude photos of her on Instagram. Chyna says it’s her right to post the pics — but never Rob’s.

Blac Chyna, 29, believes that ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, 30, has seriously violated her trust and integrity as a mother. The model opened up to PEOPLE about Rob’s Instagram tirade on July 5. The scorned sock designer posted multiple nude photos of her, as well as lengthy rants about her alleged behavior after he discovered she was hooking up with another man. Chyna said that she has every right to post nude photos of herself online if she wants to do so, but Rob doesn’t have permission to do so without her consent.

“Words are words, but once you start posting actual pictures, then that’s just not right. It’s actually against the law,” Chyna told PEOPLE. “If I was to go and do a very artsy, high-end photo shoot exposing my breasts, that’s my choice. This is my body. It’s my right. Once somebody else does it, it’s just not right. I’m hoping that somehow, some way, this will let [more people] know, ‘Don’t do it.’”

Hear, hear! Chyna is absolutely right. Revenge porn is a crime in many states, and even if it’s determined that Rob didn’t break the law, he still did something unspeakable cruel. He also alleged that Chyna was a bad mother to their 8-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, as well as to her 4-year-old son with ex Tyga, 26, King Cairo. Chyna says that she’s focusing on being a mother in the wake of the incident, which prompted her to get a restraining order against Rob on July 10. And duh, she and Rob are never, ever getting back together!

