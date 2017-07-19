Blac Chyna Reveals She’s Done For Good With Rob Kardashian: There’s ‘No Turning Back’

Blac Chyna’s moving forward after her nasty feud with Rob Kardashian! In a new interview, Chyna explained that she’s found a silver lining after Rob exposed her naked photos. Now, she’s focused on one thing…

Just call her miss movin’ on! There’s “no turning back” for Blac Chyna, 29, when it comes to her crippled relationship with Rob Kardashian, 30. After their vicious split, in Dec. 2016, and Rob’s social media tirade on July 5, Chyna is done with him in a romantic sense, she tells PEOPLE in their new issue. “I’m glad I’m relieved of [Rob], but damn, why did I have to get relief in this way?” she says of him exposing her naked photos online. Although the aftermath of Rob’s actions hasn’t been easy for Chyna to deal with, she’s staying positive. “I feel like God does certain things — not to hurt you, but to show you your true strength,” she explains. “I feel like, if I can come out of this, I can come out of anything.”

Now, Chyna’s putting all of her focus on motherhood. The model is only concerned about the happiness of her two children — King Cairo, 4, her son with rapper, Tyga, 27, and her daughter, Dream, 7-months, with Rob. “I’m not going to take something that happened to me in the past into my future,” Chyna says. “First and foremost, I’m going to make myself happy because once I’m happy, then Dream can be happy and then King can be happy and then everybody else around me can be happy.”

As you may know, Rob went on a wild social media rant on July 5, where he posted naked photos of Chyna to both his Instagram and Twitter accounts. The photos have since been removed by the outlets, and his Instagram account was shut down. He also accused Chyna of cheating on him with multiple people, as well as claiming she underwent numerous plastic surgery procedures. This was after Chyna sent Rob a video of her in bed with another man; a video she later claimed she sent in hopes that Rob would leave her alone.

Then, Chyna hired Hollywood powerhouse attorney, Lisa Bloom, 55, to represent her in a legal case against Rob. Just days after his social media outburst, Chyna had a victory in an LA court, July 10, when she was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob. The order forbids Rob from coming within 100 feet of Chyna, cyberbullying her in any way, which includes posting anything about her or her children online [videos and photos included]. The former couple are reportedly both due in court in August.

Rob has also hired Hollywood heavyweight attorney, Robert Shapiro, 74, who formerly represented O.J. Simpson, 70. Shapiro EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that the legal case is still ongoing, and that Rob and Chyna are sharing custody of Dream. “Rob has apologized, is very remorseful for his actions… The child will be transferred between their two nannies until the matter is further resolved,” Shapiro said.

After his alleged revenge porn attack, Rob has yet to speak out about the situation. The Kardashians have all remained silent about Rob and Chyna’s feud as well. However, reports have claimed that the family was not happy about how Rob handled the situation.

