Beyonce Fans Furious With Madame Tussauds For ‘Whitewashing’ Alleged Wax Figure of Queen Bey

Wait…who is that?! Beyonce fans are freaking out over a photo posted on Twitter of a very white alleged wax figure of the superstar. See the shocking pic here!

Beyonce fans were utterly confused and outraged when a photo of an alleged wax figure of a very white looking Queen Bey at Madame Tussauds in New York City was released on Twitter. The figure, which is dressed in a blue sparkly costume, fishnets, and thigh high black boots, appears to have long blonde curly locks reminiscent of the singer’s but the similarities stop there. The facial features and skin tone clearly differ from Beyonce’s and it caused a social media uproar with comments like, “This is the most disgusting, disrespectful wax figure of Beyonce ever” and “Whoever the sculpter was that did that Beyonce wax figure needs to be locked up.” Yikes! Check out more wax figures of Beyonce here!

Although there’s been tons of Beyonce wax figures on display over the years, this one has seemed to cause the most criticism. Fans have called out the figure for looking more like other celebrities such as Mariah Carey, Lindsay Lohan, Kate Hudson, and Maya Rudolph than the “Irreplaceable” singer it’s supposed to represent. The museum quickly responded to the outpouring of dissatisfaction by explaining that the light coloring of Queen Bey’s figure is due to “bad lighting,” according to TMZ. We guess that’s possible…right? We’ll leave it up to her fans to decide!

When Beyonce’s not making headlines from distorted wax figures, she’s making them from having babies. The diva just gave birth to twins, Rumi and Sir Carter in June 2017 and introduced them to the world by posting a beautiful photo in which she is posing with her precious bundles of joy. After the babies were born prematurely, it’s good to know that they’re working their way back to health and keeping Beyonce and her family extremely happy!

I think this is the most disgusting, disrespectful wax figure of Beyoncé ever. Cancel tf out of this. https://t.co/Z4oE3jXkjh — candyp (@c2much_) July 19, 2017

Me still looking for the real Beyonce wax figure cause this ain't it. pic.twitter.com/1jrseGp81A — Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) July 19, 2017

Whoever the sculpter was that did that @Beyonce wax figure needs to be locked up. 🤣🤣🤣 ASAP — ⭐BREAD⭐ (@F_YoFeelinz) July 19, 2017

Did they just white wash a wax figure of BEYONCÉ???????? https://t.co/LtfDniT35J — jerezana turuleca (@NataliaNicole) July 19, 2017

