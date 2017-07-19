BRB, currently renewing our gym membership. Bernice Burgos put on an impressive array of workout exercises on July 19, including squats, lunges, and weight lifts, and she looked sexy as hell doing all of them! Click to watch.

We knew Bernice Burgos, 37, was hot, feisty, and has an amazing booty. However, we didn’t realize that she was so STRONG! The sexy model showed off her fitness routine on July 19 and we were stunned. She slayed the squats. She owned the lunges. She killed the weights! Scroll down to watch the hot video. See her hottest workout pics, here.

Bernice got plenty of words of encouragement from her trainer, who was recording the workout for her. Seriously, she needed it. She was lifting a ton of weight! Her tight abs were really on display while she was doing weighted crunches, and her booty was really poppin’ while she squatted it out. Of course the workout looked extra steamy because of her outfit. She was rocking a matching blue set of short-shorts and a skintight sports bra. Yowza!

This certainly isn’t the first time Bernice has showed off her hardcore workout skills. She showed off her physique a ton in May 2017, at the height of the drama with T.I. and Tiny. Though she was long considered to be the rapper’s mistress and thought to be the reason that he and Tiny split, she recently told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that that isn’t the case. She says they’ve always just been friends and it’s simply a misunderstanding.

Check out her hot workout:

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Bernice’s hot workout? Did this inspire you to get in the gym? Let us know.