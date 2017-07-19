Bella Thorne Confesses Splitting With Former BF Tyler Posey Was ‘Really Difficult’

Bella Thorne got candid when she revealed that her breakup with ex Tyler Posey was one of the hardest she’s ever been through. Get all the honest details here!

Bella Thorne, 19, has always been open about her private life and her recent comments about her breakup with ex-boyfriend Tyler Posey, 25, on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show continued her trend of honesty, as reported by E! News. When asked about her split with Tyler, the actress explained that it wasn’t easy. “OK, honestly, Ty and I stopped dating, and that was really difficult for me,” she said in the interview. “It’s definitely one of the hardest breakups I’ve been through.” The conversation turned to how her new song, “Just Call” helped during her end with Tyler and about her time with singer Charlie Puth, 25. “That’s actually when we did this song, so it worked so well for me emotionally,” she said. “Charlie had been tweeting about me for a while. We went to the movies; he was cool. Then I was like ‘Damn, you’re really talented.” Despite the controversy surrounding Bella’s hook up with Charlie, it seems like the singer was there for Bella during her sad time. Check out some of the cutest moments in Bella and Tyler’s relationship here!

Bella’s relationship with Tyler began shortly after she stopped dating Gregg Sulkin, 25, in summer 2016 and lasted on and off until around Dec. 2016. The former couple were very open about their romance on social media and flaunted tons of PDA while out and about on dates. Since then though, Bella’s been linked to other highly publicized names, including Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex, Scott Disick, 34. In the same interview, she also revealed that although they hung out, she was never sexual with Scott. Her active dating life seems to always be under scrutiny but Bella’s attitude about it all proves she’s too busy doing her thing to care about what others think!

When Bella’s not dating, she’s showing off her gorgeous body and various hair colors in numerous posts on her social media. Her career is booming as she’s been in talks to possibly star as the new Batgirl in the upcoming film, according to Teen Vogue. Her carefree demeanor sets her apart from most other young actresses and the fact that she has a talent for acting doesn’t seem to hurt either! We look forward to seeing what she has up her sleeve in the future.

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about Bella’s Tyler confession? Tell us here!