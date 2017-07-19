Bella Thorne Wears Creepy Scott Disick Mask In Interview After NYC Date — See Bizarre Pic

Missing Scott Disick much? Bella Thorne was spotted in the NYC offices of ‘Cosmopolitan’ clutching a mask featuring The Lord’s face. We’ve got the bizarro pic, right here.

It looks like Bella Thorne really can’t stand to be apart from Scott Disick, 34. The 19-year-old stopped by Cosmopolitan’s NYC office on July 18 clutching the reality star’s face on a stick! The mag’s video producer shared the photo on his Instagram account with the caption, “So this happened at my desk today…@bellathorne sticking it to @letthelordbewithyou!” We REALLY hope that the creepy Scott mask is something that the glossy gave her as a prop for some kind of shoot and not something she carries around with her all the time!

The Famous in Love starlet has joined the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star in the Big Apple, having dinner at Catch on July 17 then kept the night rolling by heading to Avenue Nightclub, where they partied until 4 AM! Earlier in the day she shocked us all by revealing that the two have never been intimate, despite plenty of dates and even a trip to the south of France in May. “I was never with him sexually so, yeah, no,” Bella told Jenny McCarthy, 44, on her Sirius XM radio show.

Um, WHAT? Other than the love of the limelight we can’t imagine anything these two would have in common other than having the hots for each other. She’s a teenager and he’s a father of three (albeit not a very present one at the moment). He’s a known partier and Bella claims that she hates drinking and said she couldn’t stand being around his boozing ways. There can’t be that much for them to talk about, so all along everyone figured they were hooking up. Apparently not according to Bella. Then again she did use the PAST tense when answering the question.

