Is Bella Thorne Spying On Scott Disick For Kourtney? Allegedly Telling Her ‘Dirty Things’ He’s Doing

Does Bella Thorne have a secret side gig? The actress is allegedly acting as Kourtney Kardashian’s spy to get the dirt on Scott Disick, according to a new report! What’s she getting in exchange?

Bella Thorne, 19, may have moved on from acting to something more exciting! She may have ulterior motives when she’s hanging out with Scott Disick, 32, according to a report from Star magazine. Her shiny new calling in life? Allegedly working as Kourtney Kardashian‘s spy! That’s right, Bella’s allegedly on Team Kourtney, and not Team Scott!

“Bella has been ratting out Scott to Kourtney Kardashian,” one of Bella’s friends told Star magazine. “She tells Kourtney all the dirty things Scott is doing, and in return, the Kardashians have promised to help boost Bella’s career.” Whoa! That claim may explain why Bella is still spending time with Scott after she had to leave their Cannes vacation because of his hard partying. She still needs the dirt to report back to Kourtney!

But Bella needs to stay alert and vigilant if she’s going to continue this alleged arrangement with Scott’s ex-partner, the source said. “That family looks out for itself and no one else. Bella’s always been obsessed with the Kardashians and thinks they’ll take her under their wing. But the minute Scott drops her, they will too.” That’s so harsh.

Bella and Scott’s friendship has always been a little strange. She’s besties with Kylie Jenner, 19, who’s essentially Scott’s little sister. It was reported that he brought her on his trip to Cannes to make Kourtney jealous after discovering she was dating Younes Bendjima, 25. What if Bella and Kourtney have been playing him the whole time?

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Bella and Kourtney’s reps for comment.

