Hot on the heels of her short bob hair makeover, Bella Hadid now has a long, sleek ponytail thanks to extensions! Get her look below!

Bella Hadid is giving us serious Ariana Grande vibes with this long and sexy ponytail! She just showed off a sweet and sassy bob in New York City, but the model switched it up in favor of super long hair on July 19. With extensions, you can do anything! Bella hit the streets of New York in a backless shirt — super trendy right now — baggy jeans and sneakers. She must be so hot — it’s sweltering in NYC right now! But she looks flawless so I guess that’s all that matters! Of course her shades were cat eye shaped and super cute.

A lot of stars have been rocking waist-length hair lately. Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are just a few stars who have rocked super long locks lately. To get her look without the commitment, try the HairUWear Hairdo 16″ Human Hair Wrap Around Ponytail. Just make a high, tight ponytail with your own hair. Then, you simply push the comb into the top of your own ponytail and wrap the hair “tail” around. Bobby pin and go! The are straight and curly hair extension options — here’s me with the curly, pink one! — and you can also heat style to your liking since it’s real human hair! Extensions are the best way to switch up your style in a snap!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Bella Hadid’s long ponytail?