Ariel Winter & BF Move Into New Home Together: They’re ‘Hopeful’ About Their Future

Aww! ‘Modern Family’ star Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden have only been dating for 9 months, but they just moved into a BIG house together, and discussed their future — which includes BABIES!

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden were already living together — HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned they just upgraded their living conditions! “Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden have moved into a bigger, better home together in Los Angeles. Levi and Ariel began living together several months ago and recently decided to get a bigger home with more room,” a source close to the pair tells us. It sounds like they’re We knewandwere already living together — they shacked up together seven months into their relationship — buthas EXCLUSIVELY learned they just upgraded their living conditions! “Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden have moved into a bigger, better home together in Los Angeles. Levi and Ariel began living together several months ago and recently decided to get a bigger home with more room,” a source close to the pair tells us. It sounds like they’re getting pretty serious ! Especially considering the fact that they’ve already talking about having babies together.

“The pair have been together for about 9 months and have never been more in love or as happy. She loves that he reminds her how beautiful she is on a daily basis, even when she doesn’t feel perfect. Despite the age difference, they are happy and moving forward with their love. They are hopeful for their future together even though marriage and a family may be a long way away for them. However, they have talked about how beautiful their babies would be,” our source adds.

Wow. Could you imagine Ariel getting pregnant? She’s only 19, so we can’t see it happening anytime soon, but they ARE in love and already living in a massive new house together. A baby could be next. He is 29, after all, so maybe he’s ready to settle down with Ariel. Only time will tell…

