Angelina Jolie Putting Work On Hold To Care For Kids After Brad Pitt Split

Angelina Jolie is taking a break from Hollywood. Obviously, that’s heartbreaking to hear, but she made the decision so that she can take care of her six children — Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox and Zahara — after splitting with Brad Pitt, so we can’t blame her. “Angelina has put all of her work and film projects on hold and is devoting herself to her family. She knows what a rough year her kids have been through, so Angelina feels like it is more important to be there for her children rather than chasing another film project,” a source close to Angelina tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It is also a priority for Angie to spend time with them while they are off school, so they know how much she loves them. Angelina doesn’t mind that photographers are catching the action too. She wants the world to know that she is a good mom first and a movie star second,” our source adds. While we’re certainly sad that we won’t see Angelina on the big screen anytime soon, we’re happy to hear she’s putting her kids first. However, we can’t say we’re too surprised to learn this — Angelina has always been a great mom!

Most recently, Angelina treated her daughter, Vivienne, to a girls day on July 15, following her 9th birthday celebrating at Disney on July 12! Isn’t that sweet? All the best mom awards should go to Angelina. Click Here To See The Photos Of Angelina With Vivienne!

