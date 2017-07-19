Andrew Garfield Responds To Backlash Over Controversial Gay Remark: That’s ‘Not What I Meant’

Has it all been one big misunderstanding? Andrew Garfield was dragged for saying he was a gay man ‘without the physical act,’ but he now says his words were totally taken out of context!

Call it a bit of damage control, but Andrew Garfield, 33, has finally spoken out on the backlash following his claims he was practically a “gay man.” The Hacksaw Ridge actor made this surprising statement when discussing what he did to research his role in a London production of the award-winning play, Angels In America. Though Andrew’s words made it seem like he considered himself a member of the LBGTQ community, he says it was all taken out of context. “That’s of course not what I meant at all,” he told the BBC’s Newsbeat when discussing his controversial remarks. “That discussion was about this play and how deeply grateful I am that I get to work on something so profound.”

“[The play is] a love letter to the LGBTQ community,” Andrew added.” We were talking about, ‘How do you prepare for something so important and so big?’ and I was basically saying, ‘I dive in as fully as I possibly can.'” Yeah, about that. What Andrew did to “dive in as fully possible as he could” is kind of the problem. To learn how to properly portray Prior Walter, a character battling with AIDS in the 1980s, Andrew said he watched every single episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Andrew said that Emmy-award winning reality television competition was “my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act – that’s all.”

So, it’s kind of obvious why some people might have a bit of an issue with Andrew’s comments. “My only longing is to serve and to keep the world spinning forward for the LGBTQ community in whatever way I’m meant to,” Andrew told Newsbeat. “It’s important to a community that I feel so welcomed by. The intention [in my comments] was to speak to that, speak to my desire to play this part to the best of my ability and to fully immerse myself in a culture that I adore.”

Andrew Garfield says he's gay because he watches RuPaul's Drag Race. You know, like that kid who thinks he's Asian because he watches Naruto — Justin Whang 🐙 (@HotPikachuSex) July 6, 2017

It seems Andrew’s heart is in the right place, even though his comments weren’t the best. He said that he was worried if the was the right actor to “to play this wonderful gay role,” and that he intended to show respect to not just his “friends in the gay community,” but to those who “passed during the [AIDS] epidemic” in the 1980s. Hmm. If getting dragged for trying to do the right thing wasn’t bad enough, Andrew’s ex, Emma Stone, 28, appeared on the cover of OUT magazine right after he stuck his foot in his mouth. Perhaps these latest comments will help everyone chill out?

