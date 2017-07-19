Amber Portwood Thrilled ‘Toxic’ Matt Baier Romance Over After ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Amber Portwood couldn’t be happier she’s split with Matt Baier, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Is she relieved ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ is over?

Amber Portwood is totally ready to move on from all the drama with Matt Baier and Marriage Boot Camp! “Amber is so glad the whole Marriage Boot Camp fiasco is over and done with, it was hell on earth for her,” a source close to the Teen Mom OG star EXCLUSIVELY dished to HollywoodLife.com. “She’s adjusting to being single again, and she’s really looking forward to the future.” Amber and Matt, 46, had their fair share of drama during their almost three-year relationship. She finally decided it was over when Matt offered fellow Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell, 25, a Xanax, Amber revealed in an Us Weekly interview.

You might remember Amber is a recovered drug addict herself so she has been striving to put all of that behind her. The 27 year-old even called the incident with Matt and Catelynn “the straw that broke the camel’s back!” Amber has reportedly has been beyond relieved to be single again. “The relationship with Matt was totally toxic and it really took a toll on her, now they’ve split it feels like a huge weight has been taken off her shoulders,” the insider told us. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Amber for comment.

Amber and Matt signed on to Marriage Boot Camp in June, but she reportedly already knew nothing could save their relationship. “Amber knows that there’s next to zero chance of her and Matt ever getting back together, but she didn’t want to turn down the chance,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. She reportedly had hopes they could “learn how they can be on friendly terms together, without constantly fighting and arguing.” They have both been through so much already! “They both have pretty limited relationship skills,” the insider said. It “has been only too evident in how many breakups they’ve had. There’s way too much that’s gone down between Amber and Matt for them to seriously get back together.”

