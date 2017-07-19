Amal Clooney Shows Off Amazing Post-Baby Body In Yellow Mini 1 Month After Twins’ Birth

Amal Clooney’s already rocking a killer post-birth bod! Flaunting her impressive pregnancy weight loss while vacationing with George, the new mom couldn’t have looked more sunning & fit. See her new look here!

WHAT is her secret? Amal Clooney, 39, seems to be shedding pregnancy pounds like it’s no big deal, and we can’t get over her unbelievable vacay look. Living it up on their first getaway since the birth of their twins Ella and Alexander Clooney, 1 month, Amal and George Clooney, 56, looked more in love than ever — and Amal certainly dressed to impress. The new mom proudly showed off her weight loss in a floaty yellow mini dress as she and George held hands in Lake Como. And honestly, she couldn’t have chosen a more flattering piece. CLICK HERE TO SEE AMAL’S POST-BABY LOOK.

George and Amal stepped out together with producer Ben Weiss and his wife at Villa d’Este Cernobbio. Amal’s sunny-hued frock took center stage though as it skimmed her thin frame and revealed virtually no trace of a baby bump. The human rights lawyer even accessorized her look perfectly with strappy nude wedges and a whimsical silver, sphere-shaped purse. It’s no surprise the Clooneys chose Italy for their first vacation as a family of four. After all, the actor has owned a home in Lake Como for several years. Click to see pics of Amal’s beautiful maternity style.

Although Amal and George are new to the whole parenthood thing, as HollywoodLife.com has previously reported, they couldn’t be adjusting to the baby life more gracefully. And better yet, they’re both completely in love with babies Ella and Alexander. Even George is taking on his role as dad with enthusiasm — having no shame in changing diapers!

“George is a total hands-on dad, he changes the diapers, gets up for the midnight feeds, and is by the babies’ sides as soon as they start crying,” an insider revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY last month. “They have slotted into family life so quickly, and George finds it hard now to remember what his life was like before Ella and Alexander arrived.” How sweet is that?

