Aaron Carter was apparently driving over the median and close to the guard rail on July 15, according to the on-looker who worriedly called 911! Listen to the audio here!

“He’s got his door open going down the road,” a scared man told police on the 911 call just released to TMZ. The driver called in to say he had been following a Chevy Suburban, driven by Aaron Carter, 29, after he saw him swerving all over the road. At one point, he got close to Aaron’s car and stated, “Oh, he looks like he is on something.” The cop also said there was a police officer parked on the side of the road while Aaron was pulling into AutoZone.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Aaron explained that he was swerving because the alignment was off on the car, as he had just bought it and it had new tires. So, he and girlfriend, Madison Parker, went to AutoZone for help, and that’s where the police approached him.

“[They] forcefully grabbed me out,” he said. “[I] stepped outside. I say, ‘I invoke the right to speak to my attorney,’ and they disregarded that, they revoked that immediately. They said, ‘Is there anything illegal in the car?’ I said, ‘I have marijuana in the car.'” Aaron was arrested on charges of DUI refusal, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and possession of drug related objects — however, he revealed in his statement that he holds a medical license for marijuana to treat his anxiety. He’s also reportedly threatening to sue the police, claiming they never saw him driving behind the wheel, so had no right to arrest him.

“The video from Auto Zone will prove that Aaron was not in a moving vehicle while arrested and charged with a DUI,” his team said in a statement. Aaron also took to Twitter after the incident, writing “Walk away from gossip and verbal defamation. Speak only the good you know of other people and encourage others to do the same. Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one’s definition of your life; define yourself.”

We’ll keep you posted on the latest with Aaron’s case.