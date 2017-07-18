‘World Of Dance’ Recap: Eva Igo’s Personal Performance Brings JLo To Tears As Cuts Begin

Misty Copeland joined ‘World of Dance’ this week for ‘The Cuts’ — which meant only two acts from each division made it through! Did your favorite make it?

JUNIOR

Diana Pombo was first up with a dramatic dance to “Rise Up.” Jennifer Lopez was the mentor this week and was brought to tears during the rehearsal, and moved even more during her performance. Ne-Yo said it was pretty much perfect, and her score reflected it.

AVERAGE SCORE: 92

Eva Igo, 14, was also a stand out act this week, as her dance represented her insecurities, and the pain she felt from her parents’ divorce. JLo advised her to let go and she definitely listened. Her dance to “Creep” was so emotional that Derek reassured her that unlike the lyrics of the song, she does belong there. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house afterward.

AVERAGE SCORE: 92.5

That meant the eliminated acts were: IMMAbeast (ave. score was 84.2); The Mihacevich Sisters (ave. score was 85.5); and The Lab (ave. score was 86).

TEAM

Swing Latino kicked off the Team performances, and Ne-Yo was their mentor. They traded in their sparkles this time for bright colors and their energy was insane. Misty Copeland called it stunning, and Derek got up and danced afterward!

AVERAGE SCORE: 92.5

Super Cr3w changed things up completely this week, and worked with Ne-Yo to dedicate their dance to the people they had lost. While that’s tough with their style of dance, they created a new art. Many of the group members were actually crying at the end! Misty and Ne-Yo didn’t find it to be as clean and unified as they were hoping, but Derek was extremely impressed.

AVERAGE SCORE: 88.8

Next week, the right remaining groups will take the stage but only four will stay! So, was your favorite sent home or are they still in the competition? Let us know!