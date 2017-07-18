Misty Copeland: 5 Things To Know About The Ballet Dancer Guest Judging ‘World Of Dance’

Misty Copeland will be joining ‘World of Dance’ on July 18 as a guest judge, but there’s so much more to know about the epic ballet superstar! Find out five fun facts about her, here.

1. Her amazing dance skills made history. Misty Copeland, 34, dances for the American Ballet Theatre. That’s already impressive since it’s one of the leading classical ballet companies in the U.S.! However, even more amazing is the fact that she was the first African-American woman to become a principal dancer in the company. And it’s been around for 75 years! See pics of World of Dance here.

2. She had a rough upbringing. Misty was considered a ballet child prodigy, but she still dealt with her share of tragedy. She and her mother fought constantly, and couldn’t get much attention with 5 other siblings in the house. She began staying with Cynthia Bradley, who taught her about ballet and realized that she was special. Eventually, the Bradley’s suggested that Misty get emancipated, which lead to a huge battle with her mother.

3. World Of Dance will NOT be her first cameo on TV. Misty will appear on the hit dance show on July 18, but this isn’t her first time at the rodeo! She also guest judged on So You Think You Can Dance? during it’s 11th season.

4. Taye Diggs introduced her to her husband. Misty met her hubby Olu Evans in 2004, when his cousin Taye introduced them. They had a very long courtship before they got engaged in 2015, and finally married in 2016. Now they live a quiet life together in Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

5. She’s an Under Armor spokesperson. She had an amazingly powerful campaign showing how strong women can be, and we were totally obsessed with it. There’s nothing this girl can’t do!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to watch Misty on World of Dance? Let us know!