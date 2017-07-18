Cristiano Ronaldo: When His New Baby With GF Georgina Rodriguez Is Due — Exclusive Details

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s baby will be here sooner than we thought! The soccer star’s rep EXCLUSIVELY reveals when the baby is due, here.

This is so exciting! We were totally stunned to hear that international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, would be welcoming a whopping three kids into his family in 2017. Though he only revealed he his model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 22, is pregnant right after his surrogate had twins, she’s further along than we thought! Cristiano’s rep Ruben Malaret tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he “is extremely happy to confirm that his girlfriend is in fact pregnant with his child, the baby is due in Oct..” Yay! See pics of the happy couple, here.

Oct. is the perfect month for a birthday, because it’s special to the footballer. It’s actually the “same month when Cristiano will be in New York taping a guest star appearance on Brooklyn Boys a pilot for HBO,” Ruben explained. “Cristiano is also happy to be one of Sports Illustrated’s 50 most fashionable athletes, on newsstands now.” He has so much to look forward to! But we’re sure everything else is eclipsed by excitement for the birth if his baby. The rest is just the cherry on top!

By the time his 4th child gets here, he’s going to be as good at being a daddy as he is at scoring goals. He’s making a point of it! “Cristiano is enjoying every moment with all three of his children,” said Ruben. We can’t wait to find out the name of number 4 in Oct.!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Cristiano and Georgina should name their new baby when it’s born in Oct.? Let us know!