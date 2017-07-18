‘Outlander’ Season 3 Trailer: Claire Travels Back In Time To Reunite With Jamie

Prepare the cry all the tears! The first full-length ‘Outlander’ season 3 trailer has arrived, and Claire moves heaven and earth to find a way back to Jamie. Watch now!

The new Outlander trailer opens up with Claire (Caitriona Balfe) giving birth to her and Jamie’s daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), with Frank (Tobias Menzies) by her side. Just because she’s back with Frank doesn’t mean her heart is. “The bargain was that we raise the child together, and you will not let me in,” Frank says to Claire in the trailer. Claire cries, “You asked me to leave behind everything truly mattered to me!”

The years go by and the couple manages to weather the storms of their marriage. But Jamie (Sam Heughan) is never far from Claire’s mind. “You couldn’t look at Brianna without seeing him,” Frank says to Claire. The thing is, Claire’s heart is still with Jamie and it always will be. Speaking of Jamie, he returns home to Lallybroch and gets arrested. He’s introduced to Lord John Grey (David Berry), who will be making his big debut in season 3. Also, Jamie’s making some flirty eye contact with a woman who is NOT Claire!

Claire becomes determined to find out if Jamie survived the Battle of Culloden. Brianna and Roger (Richard Rankin) help Claire in her quest for answers. “We will find him,” Brianna vows. The trailer ends with Claire traveling back in time to find Jamie. She opens up the door to the Edinburgh print shop, hoping she’ll see Jamie for the first time in 20 years. If you’ve read Voyager, the third book in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series, you know the print shop is where Jamie and Claire reunite! Outlander returns for season 3 on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.

