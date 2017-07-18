England Vs. South Africa Live Stream: Watch The Women’s Cricket World Cup Match Online

Get your bowlers, your bats and your wickets because England faces South Africa in the semifinals of the Women’s Cricket World Cup. The July 18 match kicks off at 5:30 AM ET so start your day with some sport.

England not only survived the Group Stage of the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup: they pulled off a performance that put them at the top of the table. Now, they’ll join the other top-three teams – Australia, India and South Africa – in the playoff. England’s captain Heather Knight, 26, will try to lead her team to their fourth World Cup, but they need to get by Dane van Niekerk, 24, and the South African Proteas first. The first innings kick of at 5:30 AM ET, with the second innings beginning at 9:30 AM ET. The winner advances to the final while the loser watches the rest of the tournament from home, so expect both teams bring it.

“I think a lot of the things we’ve done in the last 18 months have been because of that World T20 semi-final and about being better prepared,” Heather said before this match, per The Guardian. While facing Australia, England fell apart while chasing 133 runs, watching the T20 title slip through their hands. “I think the girls are in that place. We’ve got a better skill level as well. I think that keeps the pressure off: when you trust your game and trust the players. We’re definitely in a better place.” England comes into this game on a high, as they beat West Indies by 92 runs in their last game of group play. South Africa, on the other hand, ended the group stage by taking an L. They lost by 59 runs against Australia, but despite that disappointment, they were able to squeak by New Zealand for the last spot in the semis.

The Women’s Cricket World Cup is a One Day International cricket tournament. One Day International (ODI) cricket is a form of the game that allows limited overs (six consecutive balls thrown by a bowler.) Each team gets 50 overs, and a bowler is restricted to a maximum of 10 overs (meaning each team must have at least 5 bowlers.) The team that bats first sets the target score in a single inning (and an inning is out when 10 of the 11 batting players are out or all of the first side’s overs are exhausted.)

