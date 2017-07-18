Tiny ‘Heartbroken’: Marriage To T.I. Still Doomed Despite Wild ‘Sex On The Beach’ Vacation

Oh no! Tiny Harris is broken-hearted after her romantic Caribbean rendezvous with T.I. didn’t turn into a reconciliation. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she was sure they would get back together.

Talk about mixed signals! While T.I. is moving ahead with his divorce from Tiny Harris, he keeps giving her signs that he’s still deeply and passionately in love with her. That included joining the Xscape singer for her recent 42nd birthday celebration on the stunning Caribbean island of St. Lucia. Now that the trip is over, it’s back to a hard reality that they aren’t a couple anymore. “Yesterday Tiny was convinced their marriage was back on. But today, now that she is back home, Tiny is heartbroken and struggling to come to terms that T.I. is not by her side,” a source in Atlanta tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“ Tiny is feeling terrible after returning from her romantic birthday celebration. Tip surprised her while she was in St. Lucia and it was the hottest night they have had together in a long time. They even had sex on the beach, in front of her bungalow by the water,” our insider continues. Uh oh! Sex with your ex is never a good idea, especially when there are still so many feelings involved.

Tiny thought for sure Tiny can’t help but to lose all hope of ever saving her marriage.” “After their incredible connection in paradise,thought for sure things would change once they got home but she is sorely mistaken. T.I. has not called off the divorce, he has not asked to move back in and they are still a broken family which has her crushed,” our source adds. “After all his sweet birthday messages and the romantic getaway they shared,can’t help but to lose all hope of ever saving her marriage.”

Tip has made it clear that he no longer wants to be married, but will always have a strong connection to the mother his three kids. In a July 14 Instagram birthday message he wrote, “In my eyes, we didn’t break up, we EVOLVED into something unconditional. A relationship that supersedes fidelity, physical presence, or any other disagreement we may have faced. What we have is stronger than the bullsh*t & for that I’m thankful.” That sounds like a nice thing to say, but it still means that he wants the freedom to be with other women and isn’t going to be living under the same roof with Tiny.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it was wrong of Tip to get Tiny’s hopes of a reconciliation up with hot sex?