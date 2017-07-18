James Franco Directs ‘The Room’ As Tommy Wiseau In Epic First Trailer For ‘The Disaster Artist’

Talk about making a bad movie, great. The trailer for James Franco’s film about the making of ‘The Room’ will make you laugh out loud.

The Room became a cult classic after its release in 2003 for being infamously terrible; so, why not make a film about how it was made? The original flick was written and directed by its lead star, Tommy Wiseau — who James Franco literally becomes in this new trailer. In the flick, you find out how Tommy met his BFF Greg Sestero (played by James’ brother, Dave Franco). Greg actually wrote the memoir The Disaster Artist is based on.

The film also includes Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas and Seth Rogen, who actually developed it as well. HollywoodLife.com was at the premiere of the movie in March at South by Southwest this year — where it got a standing ovation; afterward, James revealed that he pitched the idea for it while he and Seth were doing The Interview.

“This is the good thing to come out of The Interview,'” Seth joked in the Q&A after the film. They also revealed that Tommy wanted Johnny Depp to take on the role of him, but James convinced him otherwise. He told James, “I’ve seen some of your work. You do good things and bad things.”

“It’s funny. Tommy is a huge fan of James Dean. In a weird way, I studied the role of Tommy in the way I played James Dean — just obsessively driving around in my car, listening to [his] voice all the time,” James revealed to the audience. Sharon Stone, Bryan Cranston, Melanie Griffith, Zac Efron, Josh Hutcherson, Jacki Weaver, and Judd Apatow also appear in the movie.

The Disaster Artist is set to hit theaters in December. Will you see it?