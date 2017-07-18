‘The Challenge XXX’: Full Cast Reveals Why They Belong In The ‘Dirty 30’

What makes the Dirty 30 so dirty? We’re glad you asked. HollywoodLife.com got the answers from the cast of ‘The Challenge XXX.’

The Challenge XXX is set to “embrace the dirty.” With thirty seasons on the air, MTV is bringing back some heavy hitters for the big season, including Road Rules‘ alums, Derrick K. and Veronica, and The Real World: Chicago star, Aneesa, all of whom have been missing for the past few challenges. It’s also rallied up some of the other dirty players we all love… or love to hate. But what makes them the dirtiest of all? Let them tell you:

Aneesa: “I’ve been told that I’m pretty damn cunning. It’s nice to have the ability to say things without ever really saying it.”

Britni: “I’m not one to keep my mouth shut. If I have something on my mind you will definitely know. I mean look at AYTO season three — I made two girls cry in one setting.”

CT: “I get down and dirty.”

Cara Maria: “I’m dirty because I never wash my hair?”

Camila: “I’m the dirtiest player because I’m not afraid of anything or anyone and am ready to unleash the Camilanator to put someone in their place and remind them not to mess with me. I have no regards for my own life and will kill myself to win, which makes me the dirtiest player of them all.”

Cory: “I’ve played The Challenge every way you can. I’ve made too many deals with everybody and ended up getting sent home. I’ve had it where I’ve stuck loyal to my group on Invasion. On Bloodlines, me and my cousin just wanted to take care of each other. Not to mention, I haven’t washed my sheets in four seasons!”

Dario: “If you’re not cheating, you’re not trying. Money is my number one, two and three.”

Derrick K.: “These are the confessions of The Challenge‘s ‘Silent Assassin’: I don’t like to talk about how I make my moves, who I make my moves with, or how I’m going to make them. Eventually, the house just so happens to destroy itself while I sit back and watch. If my name is punched, crossed, or called out, physically I welcome the one-on-one battle in the dirt or however many want to come at me. Winner stays, loser goes home. The more bloody the battle the better. Quietly dirty off the field, eagerly dirty in the battle zone. Is it Challenge Time yet, because I think I’m getting fired up! Oh, and never ever talk about Fight Club.”

Derrick H.: “I belong on Dirty 30, because I would stab someone in the back and have no regrets. Most important, I’m all about revenge! If you cross me, I’m going to get payback!”

Darrell: “I’m dirty for the simple fact nobody and I mean NOBODY can kick my ass in a street fight. I’m dirty because I won’t back down to the dirt =– I’ll just get dirtier.”

Devin: “I’m Dirty Because, a poem by Devin Walker

I’m dirty because I know what it takes

I’m dirty because I manipulate

I’m dirty because I win at all costs

I’m dirty because I am the boss

I’m dirty because I make things tense

I’m dirty because I play both sides of the fence

I’m dirty because I love to make a mess

I’m dirty because I learned from Wes”

Jenna: “I like to play a clean, honest game… but when you’re wrestling with pigs, you both get dirty.”

Jordan: “What makes me dirty is my drive to win. I’m a fast learner and have found myself among the ranks of any top vet in a short amount of time. My ‘all or nothing’ mindset allows me to play the game with no fear and make the moves others won’t.”

Johnny ‘Bananas’: “I look at The Challenge like a business trip. I see the money at the end of the show as my payday and everyone on the show as obstacles. I guess what makes me dirty is doing whatever it takes to win — my ability to check my emotions at the door, and show no remorse for the people or feelings I hurt along the way. I play to win the game.”

Latoya: “I try to play a fair game, but when you’re rolling around with snakes it’s hard to keep clean, and things tend to get dirty. Being in the Dirty 30 turned out to be a great fit for me. I’m a gossiping mess with a dirty mouth.”

Leroy: “I play dumb, but stay aware, and sit back while everyone does my ‘dirty’ work for me! Therefore, my hands stay clean.”

Kailah: “I belong on the Dirty 30 because I’m not afraid to go against the grain. On The Challenge: Invasion, I was the outcast of the group, and this season I’m not afraid to be that way again. I’m my own number one, and I make sure to lookout for myself first.”

Marie: “I think I’m dirty because I’m The Challenge‘s diamond in the rough. They had to dig back through five years of dirt to find me. I’ll be shining bright again soon.”

Nelson: “I belong in the Dirty 30, because no one else is willing to go the distance I’m willing to go. I’m the lion that sheep have nightmares about. Put me in the jungle, and watch me go to work!”

Nicole: “At the end of the day everyone is there to win money; I’m not afraid to hurt anyone’s feelings. I don’t play an emotional game. I’m calculative and manipulative and will spill tea on anyone to advance myself in the game.”

Shane: “I try my best to keep it clean, but when it comes to winning, I’ll do whatever it takes. I’m not afraid to get dirty! It doesn’t matter who you are — this is a game and I will vogue my way to the top!”

Simone: “They couldn’t have a Dirty 30 without me. Because who else would clean up after these filthy animals?!”

Tony: “I belong on the Dirty 30 because where I grew up, you had to get it out the mud, meaning you have to grind hard everyday and do whatever it takes to better yourself and situation.”

Tori: “I’m a good person but I always find myself in a messy situation. I guess I like to dance with the devil! That’s why I’m dirty.”

The Challenge XXX premieres Tuesday, July 18 at 9PM ET on MTV.