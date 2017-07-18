T.I. About To ‘Break Tiny’s Heart All Over Again’: He’s Just Not The Man She Wants Him To Be

Oh no! Despite new pics surfacing of T.I. and Tiny loving each other up over the weekend in St. Lucia, our insider says this rekindled relationship is already headed for heartbreak!

Few Hollywood couples can compete with the roller coaster ride that T.I., 36, and his soon-to-be ex Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, are on. This couple’s history is filled with more ups and downs than most can stomach, let alone survive in the public eye! And it sounds like they’re in for another steep drop! After T.I. and his on-again, off-again honey took off for a romantic getaway on St. Lucia for her birthday, things were looking like they might be able to salvage their relationship. However, a source close to the couple says these two just aren’t on the same page. Take a look back at this adorable couple here!

“T.I. is just not mentally, emotionally and physically ready to be in a fully-committed marriage,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He totally loves Tiny, they have so much history and there sex life is still on point. But T.I. just can’t give her the support she needs anymore. He is focused on himself and his kids and yeah he likes hooking up with Tiny, but he can’t be her husband. She wants more from him than he’s willing to give. He’s also interested in other women. He’s just not the man she wants him to be…. It’s sad because everyone thinks Tip is about to break Tiny’s heart again.”

How did this happen?! On July 16, word was quickly spreading that these two were basically back on after their hot-and-heavy getaway! “This is the happiest Tiny has been in months,” a source previously shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tiny thought she’d lost T.I. for good, but out of no where he’s coming back hard.” Talk about tides turning! We’re going to need a seat belt to survive this relationship…and a box of Kleenex.

