Joe Jonas Claims The Iron Throne Flaunting PDA With Sophie Turner In Pic At ‘GOT’ Premiere

Joe Snow? DNCE frontman Joe Jonas cozied up with Sophie Turner on the Iron Throne at the premiere of ‘Game of Thrones’ and he looked ready to rule Westeros!

Game of Thrones has finally returned! Haven’t caught the premiere yet? Check our thorough recap of the HBO show! If you’re still struggling to get inspired to return to the epic fantasy series, then Joe Jonas, 27, is just what the doctor ordered! The former boy-bander attended the premiere of the hit show alongside his ladylove Sophie Turner and while enjoying the festivities, the cute couple decided to pose on the Iron Throne for some pics, which turned out to be truly epic! Check out more photos of this adorable Hollywood couple right here!

Sporting a cigar and giving the camera his most gangster glare, Joe has never looked more badass! Of course, having his gorgeous actress girlfriend in his lap certainly doesn’t hurt! Recognize anyone else in this pic? That’s right, Joe’s little brother Nick Jonas also joined them for the amazing photo! And rocking all black! Are all premieres this much fun!? Sophie recently opened up about tackling a serious relationship in the public eye and admitted that all the attention can sometimes be too much.

“I am very happy,” she told Marie Claire for their August release. “You do feel like you’re living in a fishbowl [though]… It’s frustrating [that] it’s the most mundane things that make the news – how boring! There are really no other headlines?” The 21-year-old Brit added that nothing gets under her skin quite like people constantly taking her photo, and she does not put up with it! “I find it really rude, and I will be rude back. It’s such an invasion of privacy. I could be out with my mum on her birthday and I will ask them to delete it. I would much rather them come up and ask for a photo. I will probably be fine with it…unless I look sh*t!” Here here!

HollywoodLifers, are you digging seeing Joe on the throne? Let us know!