Rumi & Sir Carter’s Birth Certificates: Beyonce & JAY’s Twins Delivered By Kardashian Doctor

The Kardashians and the Carters are closer than we thought! Rumi and Sir Carter’s birth certificates reveal that the same doctor who delivered Kim, Kourtney and Rob’s children, also delivered the twins! See the docs, here!

It’s official, Rumi and Sir Carter — who are just over 1-month old — entered the world on June 13 at 5:13 AM in Los Angeles, CA, according to their legal birth certificates. And, it looks like Rumi and her little bro, Sir, may have some playful disagreements when they’re older. Their birth certificates reveal that Rumi was the first twin to be delivered, followed by Sir, shortly after. That should make for some fun discussions at the Carter family dinner table. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE DOCS.

The docs also reveal that the heirs to the Carter empire share the same doctor as the Kardashian children! Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Dr. Paul Crane delivered the twins, North, 4, and Saint West, 1, Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign Disick, 2, as well as, Dream Kardashian, 7-months. Talk about an impressive resume!

So, did Beyonce, 35, and JAY-Z, 42, call up their on-again-off-again friends, Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, for an OB-GYN recommendation? While that seems likely, it’s unknown at this time. However, one thing that we do know? — Bey’s body after babies is killer! The singer took to Instagram on July 15, where she showed off her already-flat tummy just weeks after giving birth! Bey flaunted her sexy curves in a tight, short skirt and she looked amazing!

On the same day Bey debuted her post-babies body, she also showed off the twins for the very first time! So, you know, the internet basically broke. She posted a stunning photo [as seen above], while she held Rumi and Sir. In the touching snap, Bey bared her toned midriff in front of a beautiful floral background. She and JAY’s newest additions join their first child, Blue Ivy Carter, 5. Congratulations, once again, to the happy family of five!

