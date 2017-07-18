Rumi & Sir Carter’s Birth Certificates: Beyonce & Jay’s Twins Delivered By Kardashian Doctor

The Kardashians and the Carters are closer than we thought! Rumi and Sir Carter’s birth certificates reveal that the same doctor who delivered Kim, Kourtney and Rob’s children, also delivered the twins! See the docs, here!

It’s official, Rumi and Sir Carter — who are just over 1-month old — entered the world on June 13 at 5:13 AM in Los Angeles, CA, according to their legal birth certificates. The docs also reveal that the heirs to the Carter empire share the same doctor as the Kardashian children! Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Dr. Pail Crane delivered the twins, North, 4, and Saint West, 1, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign Disick, 3, as well as, Dream Kardashian, 7-months. Talk about an impressive resume! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE DOCS.

So, did Beyonce, 35, JAY-Z, 42, call up their on-again-off-again friends, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, 40, for an OB-GYN recommendation?

