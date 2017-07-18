Rihanna’s 5 Minute Hairstyle At ‘Valerian’ Premiere — Exact How To

Rihanna rocked a sexy, cool ponytail at the ‘Valerian’ premiere in Los Angeles on July 17. Her hairstylist is breaking down the exact look below!

Rihanna always looks good, whether she’s rocking an intricate updo, loose waves, or a perfect pony. She went for the later at the premiere for her movie Valerian on July 17. Her longtime stylist Yusef was behind her look and told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY: “We wanted something easy, effortless, flirty and girly that went with the natural flow of her hair.” He inspiration was a cool, summer girl — an easy vibe. It was the opposite of her super dramatic princess dress and it totally worked!

Yusef is sharing the easy how to so you can copy RiRi’s look:

“1. Pull the bottom half of your hair into a ponytail.

2. Hold the top section up with one hand, and brush the bottom up a few inches back towards your head, creating volume and working with the natural flow of your hair.

3. Secure with an elastic and or clip, spray with hairspray.”

Anyone can copy this look! It works for fancy occasions like red carpets or backyard BBQs! Along with her cool hair, Rihanna rocked monochromatic makeup. She had a flush of pink on her eyes, cheeks and lips. Her eyes were lined with a dramatic, sharp cat eye liner. Her lashes were full and long thanks to mascara. She looked absolutely gorgeous and we are obsessed with this entire look!

