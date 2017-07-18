Rihanna Mixes Sweet & Sexy Wearing Massive Pink Dress At ‘Valerian’ Premiere

Rihanna was looking out of this world at the ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 17. The singer turned actress showed up in a bubbly pink gown that walked the line between naughty and nice!

Who knew Rihanna, 29, was a method actress? The singer, who plays a shapeshifting entertainer called Bubble in the new Sci-Fi movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, took to the red carpet at the film’s premiere rocking a massive dress that constantly shifted between sexy and sweet! Rihanna was poised and elegant, as always, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood tonight, July 17, while walking the carpet in her one-of-a-kind look! Click here to see pics of Valerian.

Rihanna’s dress was a fabulous shade of bubble-gum pink (Bubble, get it?) made of silk and taffeta. The dress had giant off-the-shoulder puffy sleeves and a huge train, though the front looked more like a ballerina’s tutu! In keeping with the dancer look, Rihanna rocked a pair of gorgeous pink lace-up heels and piled her gorgeous jet black hair high atop her head. Rihanna may not be the star of the flick, but she did pull a little focus from lead actress Cara Delevingne, who wore a form-fitting, shiny metallic gown and a wavy hairdo that looked like it had been painted onto her head. Now these ladies definitely know how to blend in with the Sci-Fi crew!

Rihanna’s hot new billionaire beau Hassan Jameel was nowhere to be seen during the premiere, so it looks like RiRi had the spotlight all to herself! Maybe she will be giving her man a private screening sometime soon. We can’t wait to see Rihanna’s fun character and we’re sure Hassan is excited too!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Rihanna’s stunning gown? Let us know below!