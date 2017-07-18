Rihanna Blocks Fan After Shocking Assertion She’d Look Better White — See Message

Rihanna took action after a woman offensively photoshopped an image of her to look as if she were white. The pop superstar blocked the woman on Twitter, much to the offender’s outrage. Good!

A so-called fan dared to do something incredibly offensive to her idol, Rihanna. The woman, who tweets under the handle @alexgracious, photoshopped four photos of the “Werk” singer to make her appear white, instead of black. “Rihanna would look so much more beautiful if she was white”, she captioned the pics, along with the heart-eyed emoji. Seriously, this woman had the audacity to say that she could improve the appearance of one of the most beautiful women in the world by changing her race. Then, she couldn’t fathom why Rihanna blocked her!

“RIHANNA BLOCKED ME IDHDJLS”, she captioned a screenshot showing that she’s blocked from following Rihanna and viewing her tweets. Getting blocked means she can’t tweet at her, either. Rihanna’s not here to be disrespected, and the “fan” learned that the hard way. While the singer didn’t call her out, her true fans did all the talking. The fans tweeted hundreds of gifs and memes at the OP, and hit her where it hurts. The OP is wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat in her avatar, and has #MAGA in her bio — someone pointed out that she’d also been blocked by President Donald Trump. Ouch! What could she have said to make him do that, too?

This isn’t the first time that something as offensive as this has been directed at Rihanna. She blocked another so-call fan in March 2016 after they did the same thing: photoshopped her to look white! “this is undeniable proof that the whiter the more beautiful”, the “fan” captioned a heavily photoshopped pic of her idol. News Alert: she’s wrong. She was also shocked to learn that Rihanna blocked her, tweeting “OMG WTF DID I DOOOO??” She hopefully knows the answer to that by now!

rihanna would look so much more beautiful if she was white 😍 pic.twitter.com/QqjNnj2V43 — ㅤalex (@alexgracious) July 16, 2017

RIHANNA BLOCKED ME IDHDJLS pic.twitter.com/uyaJV8wfQt — ㅤalex (@alexgracious) July 17, 2017

