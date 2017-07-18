Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay’s Sexy Silver Eye Shadow — How To Rock Metallic Makeup

Week 7 of ‘The Bachelorette’ brought us the most emotional rose ceremony to date, but we were a little distracted by Rachel Lindsay’s stunning silver eye shadow! Get her look below!

Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay always seems to look good, whether she is rocking low key makeup in a hot tub or full-on glam for a rose ceremony. During the July 17 episode, she had to say goodbye to one of her guys after meeting his family on the hometown dates. She was obviously struggling with the decision to send someone home, but she was not struggling with that beauty look! Her silver eye makeup and bold red lip were flawless!

Her entire lid was covered in a gorgeous silver shadow which had a nice shimmer to it. Along with the shadow, she rocked her signature full, dramatic lashes. Her lips were bold and red. Her makeup really complemented her sleeveless, sparkling gray dress. Metallics are totally trending right now — in fashion and beauty — and she capitalized on that to perfection!

To get her look, we love the Maybelline Eyestudio ColorTattoo 24HR cream gel eye shadow. Too Cool is a very bright, light silver that looks great on dark skin tones. The gel formula is easy to apply with your finger and seriously stays put — it won’t go anywhere! If you prefer powder, try this brand new product from L’Oreal Paris: Infallible Paints Metallics Eye Shadow. It comes in five shades — use Aluminum Foil for a sexy silver look like Rachel.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Rachel Lindsay’s silver eye shadow?