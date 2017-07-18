R. Kelly’s Neighbors Shocked By ‘Cult’ Rumors: Women Reportedly Left When They Wanted

R. Kelly’s neighbors deny allegations that the singer’s holding women against their will in his Georgia home. They believe that women they’ve seen at his house were allegedly just there to party.

Neighbors who live near R. Kelly‘s Duluth, Georgia home are shocked at the allegations that the “Ride” singer is reportedly holding women against their will. The rented house is unoccupied at the moment, but the neighbors told TMZ that R. Kelly and his crew have shown up every few months and stayed at the pad for less than a week. When they were at the house, “a bunch” of women also allegedly showed up. But there was no evidence, at least as far as the neighbors were concerned, that anything sinister was going on inside. They believe that everyone was just there to party!

The women reportedly came and went from the house as they pleased without R. Kelly present, and neighbors assumed that they were heading out to parties at night. They also reportedly saw the women receiving food deliveries, they told TMZ. They said that they’d absolutely say something to authorities if they thought anything was wrong! It’s a stark contrast from the bombshell allegations that the singer is heading an “abusive cult” at the Georgia home, as well as at his pad in Chicago. Horrified parents told Buzzfeed News that their daughter was allegedly being held against her will by R. Kelly, who allegedly preyed on her while she was being mentored to start her singing career. They claim that she’s been living with the singer since she was 19, and that they’ve lost contact with her.

Three of R. Kelly’s former associates backed up the parents, telling the outlet that R. Kelly allegedly manipulated women and allegedly controlled their entire lives, from what they wore, to what they ate, where they went and who they interacted with. R. Kelly would allegedly abusive the women if they spoke to men without his permission, according to the three women (one, his former assistant, the other two allegedly his former lovers).

R. Kelly has slammed the accusations and denied all claims fully. “Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him,” his rep said. “Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.” The woman whose parents claim is being held hostage, Jocelyn Savage, 21, told TMZ that she’s fine, and that she hasn’t spoken with her family lately because they’re not getting along. “I just want my parents and everyone else to know that I’m totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at. Everything is okay with me,” she told the outlet via FaceTime.

