R. Kelly Alleged Cult Member Says She’s ‘Totally Fine & Happy’ — I Am Not A Hostage

Not so fast! A young woman whose family claims that singer R. Kelly is allegedly keeping her as a slave in a sex cult claims she’s NOT a hostage. We’ve got more on what Jocelyn Savage had to say.

A woman has come forward to dispute that she’s being held hostage by singer R. Kelly in an alleged sex cult. TMZ spoke to Jocelyn Savage, 21, whose parents held an emotional news conference on July 17 to make the claim that she’s a captive after not being able to get ahold of their daughter for months. They say that she’s been brainwashed and pleaded for the 50-year-old to let her go. However, Jocelyn said that she’s not a captive and isn’t going anywhere. “I’m in a happy place with my life and I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that,” Jocelyn said via Facetime.

After saying how the situation has gotten “out of hand,” she said that, “I just want my parents and everyone else to know that I’m totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at. Everything is okay with me.” While she said she was not being held captive, she wasn’t able to answer why her family felt the need to perform a welfare check on their nearly 22-year-old daughter. She said that it had been about five or six months since she last talked to them and they simply weren’t getting along.

Her most troubling response came when TMZ asked her if she was with other roommates and if she was free to come and go as she pleased. Jocelyn gave the disturbing answer “I won’t speak on that,” also saying she wouldn’t reveal where she was. That’s not a good sign!

Buzzfeed News broke the bombshell story earlier in the day that the singer allegedly has up to half a dozen women as brainwashed captives living in his Chicago and Atlanta homes. They claimed that he controls “what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records.” Jocelyn’s parents held an emotional news conference alongside of another woman who claimed that she herself was a brainwashed captive of R. Kelly until she finally gained the mental control to break free and get away.

For his part, the “Ignition” singer shot down the allegations, as a rep for R. Kelly told TMZ that, “Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him. He unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

HollywoodLifers, do you believe that R. Kelly really has an alleged cult of brainwashed women he’s holding as sex slaves?