Pamela Anderson, 50, Goes Commando Rocking Red Trench Coat In Sizzling Photoshoot

Babewatch! Pamela Anderson just turned 50 and that’s not slowing down her sexy photo shoots one bit. We’ve got the racy pics where she’s going commando!

Fifty and nifty! Age is nothing but a number when it comes to Pamela Anderson‘s banging body. The blonde bombshell showed off why she is a sex symbol to millions as she posed without undies while on a July 18 photo shoot in Saint-Tropez, France. She covered up her most famous assets on top with a heavy bright red trench coat. The long sleeves gave us a brief glimpse of racy black fishnet opera gloves while she rocked a pair of black thigh-high boots. The former Baywatch babe used her left hand to pull the coat away from her hip to show that she was commando underneath! It was just a slight bend in her leg that kept us from seeing her hoo-ha and she revealed plenty of her bare butt cheek.

Pam just turned the big 5-0 back on July 1 and she shows no sign of slowing down her sexy ways as she hits the half-century mark. Her body is as fine as ever and she isn’t afraid to flaunt it. She went commando on the red carpet when she cut the ribbon to open the Playa Padre club in Marbella, Spain on May 27. Her gorgeous gown featured sexy sheer cut-out side-panels that showed off how she wasn’t wearing underwear.

There’s something about the sunny Mediterranean coastline that really brings out the racy feels for the blonde beauty. She flaunted her tanned and toned legs in a Bardot dress in June while shopping in Saint-Tropez and headed over to Monaco for a Formula One gala in May where she flashed plenty of side boob. Who would have thought that nearly 30 years after Baywatch first hit the air in 1989 that Pamela would still be such hot stuff decades later!

