Mohamed Noor: Cop Who Shot Unarmed Australian Healer, 40, Demands Privacy

The Damond family is mourning the loss of Justine 40, after Mohamed Noor, shot and killed her. This was after she called 911 on July 15, to report an alleged assault. Now, the officer is demanding privacy after the outraged community of Minneapolis is requesting answers.

Justin Damond‘s [birth name: Justine Ruszczyk] death remains a mystery. The 40-year-old Australian yoga and mediation teacher was shot in the abdomen and killed on July 15 by Minneapolis police officer, Mohamed Noor, 31. The officer shot Justine — who was set to marry her fiancé Don Damond in August — after she called 911 to report an alleged assault she believed to be happening in the ally behind her home. Two police officers responded to the call and arrived to the scene — Noor and Matthew Harrity.

The officers were wearing body cameras. However the cameras were not turned on. So, that’s the mystery — no one knows why Noor shot the woman, why both officers’ body cams were not turned on, and why Mayor Betsy Hodges and the rest of the community have not received answers to these questions. Justine’s family has spoken out about the awful incident and they want answers while they grieve the loss of Justine. In the midst of this devastating time, Noor is now demanding his own privacy. Read his full statement, below:

“Officer Noor extends his condolences to the family and anyone else who has been touched by this event. He takes their loss seriously and keeps them in his daily thoughts and prayers.”

“He came to the United States at a young age and is thankful to have had so many opportunities. He takes these events very seriously because, for him, being a police officer is a calling. He joined the police force to serve the community and to protect the people he serves. Officer Noor is a caring person with a family he loves and he empathizes with the loss others are experiencing.”

“The current environment for police is difficult, but Officer Noor accepts this as part of his calling. We would like to say more, and will in the future. At this time, however, there are several investigations ongoing and Officer Noor wants to respect the privacy to the family and asks the same in return during this difficult period.”

The Minneapolis police department also tweeted a statement from Cheif Harteau regarding the shooting, as well as a news release.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is leading the investigation, not the Minneapolis Police Department.

