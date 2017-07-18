Miranda Kerr’s Wedding Beauty Only Took 30 Minutes — Copy Her Timeless Hair & Makeup

Miranda Kerr may be a stunning, world-famous supermodel with all the resources in the world, but her wedding beauty was simple and timeless. She’s showing you how to do her wedding makeup HERSELF! Watch her video here!

Most brides hire a professional to do their makeup on their wedding day, but Miranda Kerr is doing a wedding makeup tutorial on HERSELF! The supermodel surely picked up a few tricks through the years, because her makeup looked flawless as she married Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel. It was super glowy and fresh looking. In a video posted on Vogue‘s YouTube on July 17 (watch above), she shares her tricks and tools. She starts by using the KORA Balancing Rose Mist. She also uses it to activate her NuFACE to tone and tighten, especially around the eye area. Next, she uses the KORA Noni Glow Face Oil mixed with moisturizer. Then, she uses a lightweight foundation, and applies with a brush. She uses RMS concealer. Then she applies La Prairie Blush in Rose Glow on her cheeks and her EYES. Then, she powders her T-Zone.

For a brighter eye, she adds a bit of a gold shadow from Tom Ford. She uses an eyelash curler and then applies Lancome’s Hypnôse Doll Lashes Mascara. On her lips, she first uses Dior Lip Glow. Then, she uses Charlotte Tilbury’s Walk Of Shame. On top of it, she uses Charlotte Tilbury’s Amazing Grace. “Timeless and elegant and classic,” is the look she was going for! Success! Her hair was equally as easy and fast to re-create. Her low, sleek bun was done in just a few minutes by celeb hairstylist Ericka Verrett. She shared the exact how to with E!:

“Step 1: Starting with clean, dry hair, spray the Oribe Maximista Thickening Spray on the roots, while combing it through with your fingers.

Step 2: Create a center part using a rat tail comb.

Step 3: Smooth the hair with a Mason Pearson brush into a pony and secure with a hair tie at the nape of the neck.

Step 4: Wrap a brown hair net around the pony and twisted it into a chignon and secure with French hair pins.

Step 5: Rub a pea size amount of Oribe Star Glow Styling Wax into finger tips to polish up the exterior of the style and smooth over flyways.

Step 6: Finish the look with hairspray with a light hold!”

HollywoodLifers, did you love Miranda Kerr’s wedding beauty — would you copy her hair and makeup?