Meryl Davis Engaged: See Pic Of Olympian & ‘DWTS’ Winner’s Stunning Engagement Ring

It’s official! Olympian & ‘DWTS’ winner, Meryl Davis & Fedor Andreev, are engaged! Meryl’s engagement ring is absolutely stunning & you have to see her new bling!

We are so happy for lovebirds, Meryl Davis and Fedor Andreev, who officially got engaged on July 13th. After dating for over 6 years, Meryl, the Olympian and Dancing With The Stars winner, announced that the couple decided to tie the knot and we could not be happier for these two! Not only are we so happy for the couple, we have to talk about Meryl’s canary yellow ring, because it is absolutely gorgeous! What do you guys think of her new bling?

Meryl posted a photo of her hugging Fedor and showing off her brand new bling, captioning the photo, ‘7/13/17,’ the day they got engaged, and we’re freaking out because her ring is absolutely stunning and so different from the classic engagement ring. First of all, the stone is a bright yellow diamond, set in thin, delicate, yellow gold band, completely covered in diamonds. The square diamond is set in a halo, which is also covered in diamonds — it is insane. This ring is beautiful and is the ‘in’ style. It is a platinum micro pave halo setting. The interesting and cool aspect of the ring is that the center stone is a yellow diamond, which I absolutely love!!! The center stone looks like an intense yellow radiant cut diamond app 4-5cts. The stone is surrounded by small white diamonds. If the stone is an intense yellow VS2 diamond the ring would run over $120,000,” celeb jeweler Shari Fabrikant of Robert Fabrikant Inc. in NYC told us.

If we had a gigantic diamond ring like this, we’d be showing it off any chance we got as well! Not only is it huge and decked out in diamonds, the fact that the stone is a bright canary yellow makes it so unique and different from the classic diamond rings we always see. Not only was Meryl’s ring stunning, she just so happened to be rocking a perfect red manicure, making this photo absolutely perfect, do you agree? What do you guys think of Meryl Davis’ new engagement ring — do you love it as much as we do?