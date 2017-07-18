Mariah Carey Phones It In With Lackluster Dancing In Concert & Fans Are Divided In Fury

In this new video, Mariah Carey looks like she’s ready to walk off stage again just like she did on New Years Eve. So what’s up — is she totally over it, or is she just having fun?

Mariah Carey, 47, didn’t put a whole lot of effort into her recent performance. A video clip of the performance has been circulating, and it shows Mariah barely doing any of her dance moves as she lets her backup dancers do the dirty work. Mariah is wearing a bright pink bodysuit as she stands dead center in the middle of some high-energy dancers, and while they were likely meant to support her they only ending up making her look disinterested. As the dancers rock out the choreography, Mariah barely pops her knees or snaps her fingers along with them. When it’s time to pick her up, Mariah hands off her mic and stands in place as the dancers pick her up and place her on the backs of a few other dancers. Eek.

Mariah barely cracks a smirk for the crowd as she’s lifted up and off of the dancers. Then one lucky male dancer gets to physically turn Mariah and dip her back before the clip ends. On the outside looking in it appears as if dancing is just too much work for Mariah, which is kind of funny when you think about it. However, fans know that Mariah has done nothing but embrace and promote her “diva” antics while on stage, so this could just be part of the act. The video clip left fans pretty torn over what was really happening, so of course a Twitter debate ensued! But first, the video:

Mariah Carey really is a mood 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/6oXeh5mbmn — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 17, 2017

And now, a sampling of what the fans are saying on Twitter.

Mariah's dancing is like the whispered dancing, so innovative and fresh. She knows hard dancing damages your bones and is too mainstream — Marcos #DNK (@MarcosCastilloB) July 18, 2017

If you go to a Mariah Carey concert and expect her to be dancing like she is a 20 year old then you played yourself. She serves vocals. pic.twitter.com/KIhyNG24PK — Cølby Thunderwood (@ajwoodss) July 18, 2017

Mariah needs to retire. Her voice isn't the same, she can't perform and doesn't even look like she enjoys performing. — 🌈 (@Asshhyyyy) July 18, 2017

