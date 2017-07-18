Louis Tomlinson Slams One Direction Feud Rumors: We’re The ‘Five Best Mates’

One Direction has been throwing shade back and forth for months now, but in a July 18 interview, Louis Tomlinson dished on the legit status of the guys’ personal relationship. What’s really going on?

Louis Tomlinson, 25, is aware of the reports that the One Direction guys don’t always get along, and in a new interview with Noisey, he debunked them all. “If you look at the X Factor final, when I performed my song with Steve [Aoki], all the boys came to support me, and I didn’t know until a couple of hours beforehand,” Louis shared. “It wasn’t one of those stupid f*cking celebrity things where it’s like, ‘lets all get in a picture and put it on Instagram and show everyone that we’re best mates’ ­ — we didn’t even put it online,” he added. “There are always those little things that people don’t hear about.” Looks like all is good on the 1D friendship front!

“I think it was obvious to everyone that we were always five best mates on the road; it was real nice,” Louis also remembered of his time with the band. “And as time went on, we all began to understand each other. There are often misconceptions, but we’re all such good mates.” Love it!

As Louis gears up to release his second “solo” song “Back to You” — a collaboration with Bebe Rexha — we hope that the fellas will come out to support him this time, too. “It kind of happened by accident,” Louis also admitted in the interview of going solo. After the band split, he “found himself at a loose end, unsure of what to do next,” as the article reports, but it would seem that Louis is settling into his new role just fine!

