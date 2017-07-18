Wynn Nighlife’s Labor Day Weekend Lineup Will Light Up Your Life
What better place to celebrate the long Labor Day Weekend than in Las Vegas, right? Well, if you’re looking for the hottest parties to rage at all LDW long, then keep reading, because we gotchu, fam.
Wynn Las Vegas never fails to disappoint, and this Labor Day Weekend (that’s TK, for all you guys still struggling here), Wynn Nightlife is rolling out its deep roster of superstar resident DJs to keep the party raging and raging and raging.
Oh, and if you love Kygo (who doesn’t?) you’re in luck, because he’s returning to spin on Friday, Sept. 1 at Encore Beach Club!
Here’s the full lineup, so you can be sure to see all your fave DJs while you’re in town:
XS Nightclub
Friday, Sept. 1 – The Chainsmokers
Saturday, Sept. 2 – David Guetta
Sunday, Sept. 3 – Marshmello (NightSwim)
Monday, Sept. 4 – Diplo
Intrigue Nightclub
Thursday, August 31 – Chuckie & DJ Politik
Friday, Sept. 1 – Marshmello
Saturday, Sept. 2 – RL Grime
Encore Beach Club (daytime)
Friday, Sept. 1 – Kygo
Saturday, Sept. 2 – Alesso
Sunday, Sept. 3 – David Guetta
Monday, Sept. 4 – The Chainsmokers
Encore Beach Club NightSwim
Wednesday, Aug. 30 – Yellow Claw
Friday, Sept. 1 – Major Lazer
Saturday, Sept. 2 – DJ Snake
Sunday, Sept. 3 – Dillon Francis
We legit cannot wait!!
For tickets, reservations, and additional information, visit www.WynnNightlife.com