Wynn Nighlife’s Labor Day Weekend Lineup Will Light Up Your Life

What better place to celebrate the long Labor Day Weekend than in Las Vegas, right? Well, if you’re looking for the hottest parties to rage at all LDW long, then keep reading, because we gotchu, fam.

Wynn Las Vegas never fails to disappoint, and this Labor Day Weekend (that’s TK, for all you guys still struggling here), Wynn Nightlife is rolling out its deep roster of superstar resident DJs to keep the party raging and raging and raging.

Oh, and if you love Kygo (who doesn’t?) you’re in luck, because he’s returning to spin on Friday, Sept. 1 at Encore Beach Club!

Here’s the full lineup, so you can be sure to see all your fave DJs while you’re in town:

XS Nightclub

Friday, Sept. 1 – The Chainsmokers

Saturday, Sept. 2 – David Guetta

Sunday, Sept. 3 – Marshmello (NightSwim)

Monday, Sept. 4 – Diplo

Intrigue Nightclub

Thursday, August 31 – Chuckie & DJ Politik

Friday, Sept. 1 – Marshmello

Saturday, Sept. 2 – RL Grime

Encore Beach Club (daytime)

Friday, Sept. 1 – Kygo

Saturday, Sept. 2 – Alesso

Sunday, Sept. 3 – David Guetta

Monday, Sept. 4 – The Chainsmokers

Encore Beach Club NightSwim

Wednesday, Aug. 30 – Yellow Claw

Friday, Sept. 1 – Major Lazer

Saturday, Sept. 2 – DJ Snake

Sunday, Sept. 3 – Dillon Francis

For tickets, reservations, and additional information, visit www.WynnNightlife.com