Khloe Kardashian Still Dreaming Of Baby With Tristan Thompson: That Kid Would Have Good ‘Genes’

OMG! The closer Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson get, the more she wants to have a family with him! A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how she’s trying to get pregnant.

It seems like everyone has babies on the brain after Beyonce gave birth to her beautiful new twins, and Khloe Kardahsian, 33, is no different. Her relationship with Tristan Thompson, 26, seems to just keep getting better, and she can’t help but imagine having a family with him! That could come sooner that later, because it sounds like Khlo-money is trying to become Khlo-mommy! “Khloe isn’t using any contraception, so they’re just seeing where it goes,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe would love to have a baby with Tristan, she thinks he has the perfect genes and any child they would have would be absolutely beautiful.” We couldn’t agree more! See pics of the cute couple, here.

Luckily, Tristan has the same kind of fantasies. She’s definitely wifey material in his eyes! “Tristan loves that Khloe is older than him, he loves how mature she is, and confident in herself,” the source continued. “He also really appreciates how little drama there is with Khloe, and how much she has her sh*t together. Their relationship is really cool, they communicate really well and rarely fight. They also have a lot in common, and they love working out together—but they also enjoy just chilling too.” Those seems like good qualities for two parents to share!

Khloe has long been open about her fertility battles and desire for a family. However, she didn’t feel that it would be healthy to bring a child into a relationship like hers and Lamar Odom’s. Luckily, she now seems to be in a stable relationship where a child would be nurtured and loved. We hope it happens soon!

