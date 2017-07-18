Kendall & Kylie Jenner Channel Pam Anderson In Sexy ‘Baywatch’ Style Suits For New Line

Kendall & Kylie Jenner just launched a bathing suit line & it is everything. The sisters channel Pam Anderson from ‘Baywatch’ in the sexy campaign & you have to see these amazing pics!

As if the Jenner gals weren’t doing enough already, they’ve added an exclusive swimwear collection with Revolve to their resumes. The collection is actually amazing and features both bikinis and one-pieces with prices ranging from $45-$135. All of the bathing suits in the collection reflect both the girls’ styles and Kendall gushed about working with the brand, saying, “Our swimwear line at Revolve is here! I love everything in this collection and I’ve especially been into the one-pieces lately.”

Wow, we are so excited about their new swimwear collection, which is available right now on Revolve.com. Not only are we obsessed with the actual bathing suits, the campaign photos featuring the girls wearing the swimwear is insanely sexy! What do you guys think of their new collection?