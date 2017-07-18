Katy Perry Swears She’s ‘Always Loved’ Taylor Swift In New Interview — Say What?

Well that’s weird. After three years of seriously feuding with Taylor Swift, singer Katy Perry revealed that she’s always felt love for her fellow songstress. Check out the confusing interview here.

Katy Perry, 32, and Taylor Swift, 27, have been going toe to toe in a savage feud for three years. The ladies have accused one another of trying to wreck each other’s careers and sent epic shade through serious diss tracks. But now Katy, who has decided it’s high time the war come to an end, is claiming she has always had warm and fuzzy feelings for Tay, despite their “differences.” Say what?

While appearing on the Today show on July 19, Katy told host Richard Wilkins that she’s past the feud, but has really never harbored any ill will toward Tay. “Yeah, I mean I love her, I always have and we’ve had our differences, but I just continue to say ‘God bless her’ on her journey,” Katy said.

The “Bon Appetit” singer has been addressing her feud with the “Shake It Off” singer a lot recently, revealing that she seriously wants it over and done with during an interview she sat down for on her Witness World Wide live stream in June. “I am ready to let it go!” she told Thrive Global Podcast‘s Arianna Huffington before singing the legendary Disney track. “I forgive, I forgive, I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her.”

However, as recently as May, Katy was dissing Taylor, slamming the singer during her “Carpool Karaoke” session with Late Late Show host James Corden.“I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn’t speak to me,” Katy said. “I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I’m like, OK, cool, cool, cool, that’s how you want to deal with it? Karma!”

