‘Kate Plus 8’: Fans Outraged After Son Collin Is Shut Out Of Family Ski Vacation

Kate Gosselin was definitely minus one of her eight on the July 17 episode of her TLC show and fans took note. ‘Kate Plus 8’ viewers were seriously angry to find out that 12-year-old Collin was not participating in the family’s ski vacation.

Kate Gosselin, 42, treated her giant brood of kids to a fun ski vacation on the July 17 episode of Kate Plus 8. Well, almost all of the kids. While Kate’s 16-year-old twins Mady and Cara were there, only five of the 12-year-old sextuplets participated in all the snowy fun. Noticeably shut out of the family trip was Kate’s son Collin, 12, who hasn’t been seen on the series regularly since he was enrolled in a program away from home that Kate told PEOPLE is “helping him learn the skills he needs to be the best him he can be.”

“We miss him so much, so it’s been hard because there is a huge hole in our family without him here,” Kate said. “But it comforts us to know he’s where he needs to be right now, and I can feel good about that.” Fans are definitely missing Collin too, as many took to Twitter while the show was on, outraged to see he was not included. “#KatePlus8 this show ain’t complete without the 8th child sadly I miss collin,” one user tweeted. “I wonder if Collin ever gets to come home #KatePlus8,” another wrote. Click here to see Kate’s kids then and now.

We really missed seeing Collin hop on the slopes with his siblings — not to mention the fun time everyone had at the spa afterwards! So hopefully he will get to participate in more family activities soon. The last time he appeared on the show was in the previous season’s finale in January, however that episode had actually been filmed before he left and was shown out of order.

“I don’t know what the road ahead entails, but I’m very happy with the care that he’s getting, and am still completely comforted by the fact that he is so clearly exactly where he needs to be,” Kate told PEOPLE in November. “It comforts me as a mother — because when you, as a mom, can’t give your kids what they need, it is a huge comfort to find people who can.”

Does Colin EVER get to take part in family fun….I feel like the show isn't appropriately named anymore. @TLC #KatePlus8 or #KatePlus7 ?? — Ann R. 🏈⚾M❤M (@LuckeyAnnie) July 18, 2017

#KatePlus8 this show ain't complete without the 8th child sadly I miss collin — Tatyana Mason (@totmason__) July 18, 2017

Poor Colin. How bad could he be that he's shut out of family vacations #KatePlus8 — Cathi I (@Cathi_I) July 18, 2017

I wonder if Collin ever gets to come home #KatePlus8 — Jasmine (@quietandcontent) July 18, 2017

