Kate Middleton Publicly Confesses She’s Ready For Baby No. 3

The royal family may be getting another addition! While on the Royal Tour in Warsaw, Poland, Kate Middleton made a joke about having another child, and the whole world is hoping that means a plan is underway!

Kate Middleton, 35, was given a baby present in Poland, but instead of reminding the kind fans that she didn’t have a baby any more, she reportedly just told her husband, Prince William, it was time for another child! The news came out thanks to a royal correspondent Victoria Murphy, who tweeted on Monday, “Kate was given a present for a newborn today and joked to William: ‘We will just have to have more babies!”

Of course, William and Kate already have two gorgeous babies, Prince George, who turns 4 on Saturday, and Princess Charlotte, 2. In a recent report in Life & Style magazine, sources claimed that while the Duchess knows her kids would love a sibling, she is a little worried about how they would react. “Charlotte loves being the center of attention and is strong-minded. George is more laid-back,” the source said, adding, “Kate doesn’t want to stop at three… she has told pals she wants four children before she’s 40 years old.”

The family looked absolutely adorable when they arrived, all in coordinating outfits; Charlotte was wearing a pretty, red and white dress with red shoes that perfectly matched William’s tie! George followed suit with a red and blue plaid shirt. It’s no surprise that Kate looked incredible, wearing two outfits already; first, she wore an all-white Alexander McQueen skirt suit and later, she dressed up in a white satin v-neck dress by Polish designer Gosia Baczynska, with suede black Gianvito Rossi pumps for the Garden party in honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday.

During their trip, the family plans on traveling Poland and Germany. HollywoodLifers, do you hope William and Kate have another baby?