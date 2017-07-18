Justin Bieber Visits Sick Kids At Hospital: ‘I Never Knew He Had This Big Of A Heart’ — See Selfies

Justin Bieber has a heart of gold! Showing up to a Cali children’s hospital, the star posed for selfies with his young fans & proved no matter how busy he is, he always has time for those that matter most! See the sweet pics.

Although he’s super busy prepping for his first stadium tour in North America, Justin Bieber, 23, showed just how much his fans mean to him when he surprised patients at Children’s Hospital of Orange County on July 17. The megastar took time to meet fans, take pictures, and even say prayers with his young fans and their families! One mother in particular, named Brandie Runner, was pleasantly surprised by how warm and genuine the Biebs was with her daughter Victoria Runner. “We still can’t believe Justin Bieber came in to meet my chicklette,” the proud mama wrote via Instagram along with a video of the surprise meeting. “What a blessing this day was to her (& I). I never knew he had this big of a heart.” Aw!

Before the heart-melting vid, Brandie shared with her followers what went down right before Justin entered her daughter’s hospital room. “So… our nurse comes in and asks Victoria if she’s been asked about having a visitor? We say no. She ask if she likes “x” person. She says YES. Nurse exits the room,” Brandie wrote. “We discuss if she’s joking or not. I explain that famous people come visit sick kids at children’s hospitals all the time.

In this person walks. Introduces themselves to Victoria and we sit stunned. Victoria’s smile was amazing and huge. Prayed with us and gave tori a great big hug. Ok. Anyone wanna guess who her visitor was?!! #justinbieber.”

Brandie posted the sweet story along with a photo of Justin posing with Victoria — talk about a surprise of a lifetime! But the Runners aren’t the only ones who got to meet the singer — OR who shared their experience on social media. Brittney Cruz also gushed about Bieber on Instagram, sharing a few selfie pics of their meeting as well as a snapshot of the two of them hugging. “Today I got a once in a life time chance to share a heart to heart conversation, several smiles, hugs, but most importantly a beautiful prayer that @justinbieber said,” the young girl shared.

“This is the side the world deserves to see of him. His beautiful soul and personality that definitely touched my heart forever. God is so good man ! So thank you again @justinbieberand @chocchildrens best child life specialist Chloe for giving me an unforgettable experience.” Earlier this summer, the “Love Yourself” singer took part in the One Love Manchester concert, which benefited the victims in the May 22 terrorist attack following Ariana Grande‘s show. The efforts raised in excess of a whopping $13 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. Clearly Justin has a soft spot for his young fans!

