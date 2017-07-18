Jenny Mollen Shows Off Bare Baby Bump In Gorgeous Nearly-Nude Selfie: I’m Pregnant ‘AF’

Jenny Mollen’s officially in the 3rd trimester of her pregnancy, and she’s NOT shy about showing off her curves! The star even bared all in a topless selfie, & we are loving her maternity realness — see the pic here!

Jenny Mollen, 38, is one proud mama! The actress and writer is currently pregnant with her and her husband Jason Biggs‘, 39, second child, and she could not be more candid about her pregnancy journey. Jenny even put it ALL out there in a beautiful Instagram post that she shared on July 18. “Third trimester AF,” the funny-woman captioned a bathroom selfie. In the pic, Jenny can be seen wearing nothing but a Nantucket baseball cap and a tiny pair of underwear. Posing totally topless, but covering her assets, Jenny’s eyes are hidden by her hat and her bare baby bump takes center stage. Click to see other pregnant celebs posing with bare bellies.

“You look beautiful! Love the belly ❤️,” one commenter wrote under the snapshot. Another gushed, “You look fantastic.” We could not agree more! Last month, Jenny revealed she was diagnosed with placenta previa, which is a condition some pregnant women have where the placenta covers at least part of the cervix. While it CAN be serious, Jenny didn’t seem too concerned about her diagnosis at 22 weeks pregnant. “It actually hasn’t been a big deal so far because I’m so early,” Jenny told People magazine on June 14. “I had a c-section the first time because I never dilated, so I’m not that concerned because I expected to have to be cut open again.”

Women who have placenta previa at the time they give birth typically do need a c-section, so Jenny is spot on there. However, the condition can also cause severe bleeding during delivery and even during pregnancy, according to Mayo Clinic. Jenny and Jason welcomed their first child, 3-year-old son Sid, back in 2014. They announced they were expecting again in April and we can’t wait to meet their new little one!

