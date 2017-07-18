Jamie-Lynn Sigler: ‘Sopranos’ Star Pregnant With Baby #2 Despite MS Battle — Adorable Pic

Despite having multiple sclerosis, Jamie-Lynn Sigler is going to be a mom again! The actress & her hubby, Cutter Dykstra, will be two-time parents, and you’ll LOVE the cute way Jamie-Lynn announced the happy news.

Congratulations to Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 36, and her pro baseball player husband, Cutter Dykstra, 28! The lovebirds are set to welcome their second child in “just a few short months,” and we can only imagine how thrilled the two are. Jamie-Lynn, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at 20 years old, and Cutter are already the proud parents of three-year-old son Beau Kyle Dykstra, so adding one more little one to the bunch must be super exciting for the family of three. Taking to Instagram on July 18, the Sopranos alum announced the happy news in the cutest way — and we can’t get over her heart-warming pic and message!

“This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother’s Day while lying on the bathroom floor,” Jamie-Lynn shared with her fans. “I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn’t believe my eyes. So had to obviously be @Clearblue 5x over sure. We are SO excited to announce the #ClearblueConfirmed arrival of another little one in just a few short months 😁👼🏼❤ #clearbluepartner.” Even better, the day before, on July 17, the star showed off her growing baby bump at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles at The 24 Hour Musicals’ one-night-only performance. We cannot wait to meet her and Cutter’s newest bundle of joy!

Jamie-Lynn and the athlete tied the knot back in January 2016 in Palm Springs. At the time, the actress opened up about her harrowing battle with MS, which she finally went public with last year. “I’m at a point in my life with my son, with my new marriage, it’s a new me,” she told People magazine at the time. “I don’t want to hold a secret where it feels like I have something to be ashamed of or have something to hide. It’s part of me, but it’s not who I am.”

Due to her diagnosis, Jamie-Lynn admitted to US Weekly she was concerned she may not be able to get pregnant again. “In the back of my mind, I was worried about if my medical problems would interfere with getting pregnant,” she said. “But within the first month we found out we were!” The star added, “I took one of the Clearblue Digital Pregnancy Tests, went to get my son dressed and came back. When I peeked at it and I saw the word ‘pregnant,’ I screamed!” she says. “My husband wasn’t with me, so I took five more because I knew he would want the proof.” Jamie-Lynn is reportedly four months along.

